Lorton concedes Mayoral race to Schieve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayoral candidate Eddie Lorton has conceded to his opponent, incumbent Hillary Schieve. Mayor Schieve held a strong lead over Lorton during the election, ending up with 59 percent of the votes (51,859 votes) compared to 41 percent for Lorton (35,966 votes).

Lorton posted a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning saying:

“It has been my honor and privilege to run for Mayor and I appreciate the community-wide support I received. Illuminating issues to the public has been a service to my community that I am very proud of.

I want to thank those of you who have believed in me and in the plan and skills I would have brought to improve our beautiful city. I walked the neighborhoods, held forums and discussions about our pressing issues, and I listened to your concerns. We listened to the public as they expressed a desire for its leaders to work together to tackle the problems of housing, homelessness, public safety, growth, traffic, finance, and more. We did the work, and I am very proud of the campaign that put CITIZENS FIRST. A special thank you to the very diligent people who worked so hard and poured their hearts and souls into the campaign they believe in. My deepest thanks for the support of my family and my lovely wife, Kristy.

As you know, I am a native of Reno, attended schools here, and my family is well-entrenched in the community. I am keenly aware of the challenges Reno is facing. I look forward to offering my support to all our region’s leaders moving forward for the hope of a better Reno and Nevada. I hope and pray that our newly elected officials will demonstrate the strength, vision, and integrity to fulfill their obligations for the betterment of all of us. I look forward to offering my help and guidance in working through our challenges to move Reno forward while maintaining our distinctive charm and history.

Thank you again for the opportunity to contribute to the important discussions about Reno, Nevada.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.