Higher heating costs could increase carbon monoxide poisonings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We haven’t seen big snowstorms yet for the winter of 2022. But it is probably coming.

If your home is heated with natural gas, you could spend up to 27% more this year compared to last. If electricity is used, expect your bill to go up 10% more.

Some may be thinking of an alternative.

“Certainly, with the rising costs of fuel for heat, especially right now, it could lead a lot of our citizens to seek out alternate sources that might be more affordable,” says Chief Dale Way from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue. “Which could place them in jeopardy.”

Chief Way says when fossil fuel is burned, it gives off an odorless colorless gas called Carbon Monoxide.

When inhaled it can be fatal. Carbon monoxide is inhaled into the lungs where it enters the blood stream through capillaries. Normally oxygen attaches to the red blood cells and is carried to body tissues through the blood. But then carbon monoxide enters the lungs it attaches to red blood cells starving them of oxygen and denying body tissues the oxygen they need to survive.

“It is referred as the “Silent Killer” cause you cannot see it,” says Chief Way. “You cannot smell it, can’t taste it: nothing,” he says. Chief Way says this isn’t the most common call the department takes.

However, it is not uncommon for the fire department to get a 911 call saying a smoke detector, which also includes a carbon monoxide detector has gone off. There is no smoke, so it’s surmised there’s an unsafe amount of CO.

Firefighters will enter the home with their equipment and make the call.

It doesn’t have to happen if a portable generator or kerosene heater is brought into the home. CO poisonings can occur when a fuel burning appliance or machine like a furnace is not working properly.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates 10,000 people are poisoned by carbon monoxide needing medical attention each year. 438 people die annually from CO.

If you and your family suddenly get sick in your home, they feel nauseated, lightheaded, and dizzy or fatigued for no explicable reason, get out of the house and call 911. It could be carbon monoxide poisoning.

One tell tale sign; symptoms start to dissipate once the person gets outside into fresh air.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.