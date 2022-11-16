Former Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer passes away

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced that former councilmember John Mayer has died. He served on the council from 1991 until 2008. Mayer was also a veteran.

IN a statement on Mayer’s passing, Mayor Ed Lawson said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was our longest-serving councilmember. A lifelong (third generation) Sparks resident, John was a veteran, councilmember, Washoe County School Board member, coach, teacher, and principal. In fact, he was the principal of Greenbrae Elementary when both my boys attended (go Turtles)! He loved this community, served it well, and was often heard saying “you can take me out of Sparks, but you can’t take Sparks out of me.” My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Farewell, John, you will be greatly missed by all of us here at the City of Sparks.”

