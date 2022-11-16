Family Time: Focusing on gratitude in the midst of all the fun, food and festivities of Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot that has to get done on or before Thanksgiving. You may be travelling or having family visit you. There’s turkey trots and grocery shopping and cleaning and decorating and going to a holiday movie and cooking and baking and donating food and time to worthy causes.... it can be so easy to get caught up in the doing that you forget that it’s called THANKSgiving for a reason. And as parents, kids are watching you and mimicking you. So if you’re not practicing gratitude this Thanksgiving, chances are neither are your kids.

But Kacey Queen, co-founder of Nevada Moms, has some easy activities that parents can do with their kids to help both groups remember all the things they have to be grateful for this year.

Many of those things might just be the “doings” of the holidays like baking pumpkin pie and playing football in the yard that make up your family’s Thanksgiving traditions. If you need some inspiration for ways to make memories with the whole family this year, check out Nevada Moms’ “8+ Ideas for Thanksgiving Family Traditions.”

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

