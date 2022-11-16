Construction held up for new Rec and Aquatic Center in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - Construction on South Lake Tahoe’s new Recreation and Aquatics Center is on hold following the city council’s decision to reject all bids on the project. In a release sent out Wednesday, city officials say two bids were submitted from contractors in the amounts of $59.4 million and $69.9 million for the estimated $52 million project. With both bids being rejected, new ones will be accepted in 2023, with plans to resume construction in 2024.

“Phase I construction of the site, including ground clearance and utility work, was completed in October 2022. It is only the vertical construction that is delayed at this time due to multiple variables. Inflationary pressures, including the rise of goods and services, supply chain issues, and labor demands have increased the bid costs. In addition, there is a lack of available firms to perform the work in 2023, resulting in the two aforementioned bids, despite 570 contractors being contacted. Based on numerous sources, these variables are likely to improve over the next year,” stated Joe Irvin, City Manager.

South Lake Tahoe will also continue to accumulate Measure P funds of approximately $3 million per year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.