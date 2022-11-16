Campaign signs being removed throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that the Midterm electiona are over, many are wondering when campaign signs around town will start to go away.

The City of Reno says they take a proactive approach on having them removed and have sent letters to candidates and property owners with deadlines on when they need to be taken down. It warns that if campaign signs aren’t removed, code enforcement will issue citations to both the candidate and property owners.

“Regardless of the fact that they did a favor to the candidates letting them put their signs on there,” said Alex Woodley, Director of Code Enforcement with the City of Reno, “If the signs aren’t removed, the city can cite both the candidate and the property owner and ultimately, the property is the one that can receive the lean if it’s necessary.”

The rule the city goes by is signs have to be removed 95 days after installation. During election season, they start counting 95 days before the election.

“Once the deadline occurs or comes and individuals send complaints to the city,” said Woodley, “then we’ll just issue citations to both the candidate and the property owner.”

The City of Reno says the biggest citation they’ve given was $100, but the highest it can get is $1,000. If signs are on public property, the city collects them and gives candidates 30 days to pick them up.

