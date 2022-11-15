Winter wellness: tips from the health district to beat cold and flu season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the time of year when you may start to get sick. There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the common cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Keeping up with common health practices like washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and disinfecting touching surfaces are important reminders.

Since October 1st, the start of respiratory virus season, the Washoe County Health District has seen RSV transmission increase five weeks in a row with currently 187 reported cases. RSV is a common childhood illness that could affect adults. Look out for symptoms like fever, coughing, wheezing, and loss of appetite.

WCHD reports flu rates are holding steady and are compared to previous flu seasons and COVID is averaging 44 cases per day.

Lisa Lottritz with Washoe County Health District shared it is also important to look out for our senior friends and family,

“Just remember this is the time for Flu, COVID, and RSV, and take those precautions that we were taking before if you can. Again, staying home if you’re sick if you feel comfortable wearing a mask to help protect yourself and others and washing your hands,” Lottritz said.

This season focus on getting your vitamins and making nutritious choices.

COVID and flu vaccines are available at WCHD

For COVID vaccination events happening, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.