WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received a grant for $3.7 million for Native American students to help them prepare for college and their careers.

The funding will go towards providing mentoring, programs, and college tours for Native American students in grades 6 through 12. The funding will be spread out over five years.

“All of us who work in the WCSD Native American Culture & Education Program are excited and proud to receive this grant that will provide tremendous support to our students,” said Fawn Hunter, MPA, Indian Education Program Specialist for WCSD Family-School Partnerships. “We are eager to provide more resources and tools for our Native American students to pursue their dreams of college and careers.”

The immediate goals of the funding will be:

implement a successful Native Youth Community Project that promotes and prepares Native American students for college and careers, with an emphasis on careers in the teaching profession

increase student academic performance by including opportunities in the local community to support Native American students, and

increase Native American student motivation and readiness to attend college or vocational training

“In addition, we will connect our Native American students with the Dean’s Future Scholars (DFS) program at UNR. This funding will help Native American students learn about the opportunities they have to achieve their goals and will make a life-changing difference for them,” said Chairwoman Janet Davis of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe.

