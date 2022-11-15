Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Valerie Moore, community relations manager from Sierra Arts Foundation, and Reto Gross, general manager for Wild River Grille, stopped by Morning Break to remind community members to buy their tickets now for this one time only experience.

Because the film is foodie-focused, you won’t be snacking on soda and popcorn. Sierra Gold Seafood is donating oysters, caviar and other goodies for the event.

To get your tickets, click here. You must purchase them before the end of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada

Latest News

Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students
KOLO Cooks: Roast Beef Sliders
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin will warm you right up with these roast beef green chili sliders
Amazon Clinic will provide virtual healthcare services to Nevada
Amazon virtual health service clinic to begin in Nevada
Bowl for the Gold
“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada