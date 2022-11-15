Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Valerie Moore, community relations manager from Sierra Arts Foundation, and Reto Gross, general manager for Wild River Grille, stopped by Morning Break to remind community members to buy their tickets now for this one time only experience.

Because the film is foodie-focused, you won’t be snacking on soda and popcorn. Sierra Gold Seafood is donating oysters, caviar and other goodies for the event.

To get your tickets, click here. You must purchase them before the end of Thursday.

