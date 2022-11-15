PCSO warns of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe area

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries that took place in the area over the weekend.

They say as of Tuesday morning, eight people have had their cars burglarized after parking at various trailheads and businesses in the Tahoe /Truckee area.

After the burglaries, the PCSO is providing tips to help you avoid being a victim:

Choose an alternate area to park if you feel uncomfortable

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Lock your car doors and roll up your car windows

Hide valuables

Take public transportation or have someone drop you off and pick you up

Anyone with information about the recent burglaries is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 886-5375.

