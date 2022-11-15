Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly

Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly.

28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6.

Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new.

“I want to thank all of our supporters for helping us win in a tough election cycle,” said Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager. “We are so proud to bring a supermajority to Carson City that will work to protect women’s reproductive freedoms, improve our education system, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and bring good paying jobs to Nevada. Assembly Democrats will continue to fight for Nevada’s working families and build on the progress we have made in the Battle Born State.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OBGYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
Joe Lombardo
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 10,...
As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada

Latest News

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference on Aug. 4, 2022, in...
Laxalt concedes in race against Cortez Masto
Catherine Cortez Masto claims victory in Senate race
Cortez Masto wins Senate race
Catherine Cortez Masto
Cortez Masto’s win: No surprise to local observer
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
Gaming Control Board Chair resigns from office