Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly.

28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6.

Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new.

“I want to thank all of our supporters for helping us win in a tough election cycle,” said Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager. “We are so proud to bring a supermajority to Carson City that will work to protect women’s reproductive freedoms, improve our education system, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and bring good paying jobs to Nevada. Assembly Democrats will continue to fight for Nevada’s working families and build on the progress we have made in the Battle Born State.”

