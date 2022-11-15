Laxalt concedes in race against Cortez Masto

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt has conceded in his race against Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

His concession comes after Masto’s victory was declared Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, Laxalt said:

“Moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them. But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.