Laxalt concedes in race against Cortez Masto

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference on Aug. 4, 2022, in...
Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at a news conference on Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt officially conceded to Catherine Cortez Masto Tuesday morning (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt has conceded in his race against Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

His concession comes after Masto’s victory was declared Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, Laxalt said:

“Moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them. But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome.”

