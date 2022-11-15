KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin will warm you right up with these roast beef green chili sliders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you need an entrée or an appetizer, these roast beef green chili sliders are the perfect thing for family dinners or potluck parties. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes it easy to whip this dish up in less than 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Cook onions and green chilis together then set aside. Mix together mayo, horseradish, Woody’s, BJ’s hot sauce and Mama Rays; spread on bottom of buns. In olive oil and salt and pepper, warm up roast beef. Spread evenly across the pan. Pour beef broth in pan and cover. Once the meat is cooked, layer the cheese on top of the meat and cover to get the cheese nice and melted. Add the onion and chili mix to the buns; add meat and cheese. VOILA!!

