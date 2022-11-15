Gaming Control Board Chair resigns from office

Gibson previously served as Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 to January 2020
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak(Terri Russell)
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Outgoing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the resignation of the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

J. Brin Gibson was appointed in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a different career opportunity, according to the Governor’s Office.

Gibson’s replacement will be board member Brittnie Watkins, who was originally appointed to the Gaming Control Board in April 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to have served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this critical moment for Nevada. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know there is so much more ahead for my colleagues,” Gibson said. “I want to thank Governor Sisolak for giving me this opportunity, and for his leadership and support over the years.”

Gibson previously served as Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 to January 2020. Gibson also assisted Sisolak during this past summer’s legislative sessions.

