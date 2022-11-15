Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year.

“We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

A new market research study from IRI predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year.

Samantha Carter, a client at the donation, agrees.

“Coming to Catholic Charities in general always helps but especially during the holidays, it’s always harder,” Carter said.

She said it’s inflation that is affecting her family this year.

“You add the gas, the food, even car insurance has gone up this year too.”

But Carter and her husband were able to pick up a Thanksgiving meal for free this year thanks to Catholic Charities and Dolan Auto Group. Clients picked up all the fixings at the North Valleys Food Pantry in Golden Valley.

“They’ll get their turkey and their potatoes, and their stuffing and you know all those things that you think of in that traditional meal when people are coming together and getting to celebrate with their families,” Baxter said.

Families pre-registered for the meal and had over 1,500 turkeys to choose from. Carter said getting this food means she can provide a Thanksgiving meal for her three sons.

“My number one priority is them and always coming to Catholic Charities when they need something like food or for school,” Carter said. “It always helps knowing that they’re always there.”

While the Thanksgiving meals are all spoken for, you can register for a Christmas meal basket on the Catholic Charities website.

“Those we’ll do about 3,000 of those and that’s a ham and all of the fixings for Christmas,” Baxter said.

The charity is also accepting food and finanical donations for the holiday season.

Learn more about Catholic Charities here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.