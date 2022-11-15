Crash south of Tonopah kills elderly man

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on US 95 south of Tonopah on that happened on Nov. 2.

NHP’s preliminary investigation found that a gray Nissan SUV was traveling north in the northbound lane of travel. A blue Ram pick-up was also traveling north, behind the Nissan.

A blue smart car was driving southbound on US 95 when the driver of the Nissan entered the southbound lane, attempting to pass another car. The Nissan’s new path placed it directly in front of the smart car.

The driver of the Nissan tried to reenter the northbound lane but was unable to do so before the left side of the SUV hit the left side of the smart car.

The resulting collision caused the smart car to rotate and cross over the centerline into the southbound lane, directly into the path of the Dodge pickup.

82-year-old Joseph Stengel was the driver of the smart car. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, while the driver of the Dodge was treated on scene with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.