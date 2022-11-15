“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley for the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event.

Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada development director for Special Olympics Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share how this annual event supports local athletes.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-9 p.m.

There are two ways to register: individually or as part of a team of four. Registration includes three games of bowling, each with a different theme. Players/teams will be paired with a SONV athlete to cheer participants on.

The cost to register as an individual is $55 per person and the individual can join an existing team or be matched with three other bowlers. It costs $220 per team of four. Dinner and nonalcoholic beverages are included with both registrations. You must register before Wednesday at 3 p.m.

In addition to supporting the organization’s sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities,donations raised during the event will assist SONV in its efforts to establish an independently run chapter in Nevada. While all fundraising dollars support athletes in Nevada, SONV is currently under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California.

For more information or to register for Bowl for the Gold Reno, click here.

