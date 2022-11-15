BLM to release mares back into Twin Peaks

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management announced it will be releasing 35 wild mares back into the Twin Peaks herd management area.

They will be released on Wednesday into the area, located northeast of Susanville.

The mares were originally gathered from Twin Peaks last summer. 1,996 wild horses and 339 wild burros were removed from the range as a way to maintain sustainable population levels.

BLM is returning the mares to help maintain herd viability. The mares were treated with a fertility control drug to slow the growth of wild populations.

A survey conducted prior to last summer’s gather showed around 3,300 wild horses and 400 wild burros in the area. The appropriate level for the area is between 448 and 758 wild horses and between 72 to 116 wild burros.

