Amazon virtual health service clinic to begin in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amazon will be bringing a new service to the state of Nevada.

Amazon Clinic will be operating in 32 states, including Nevada, aiming to provide virtual care for common conditions like allergies, acne, and hair loss.

The clinic will also give customers the opportunity to choose from a number of healthcare providers based on their preferences.

The cost of consultations will vary by provider and includes ongoing follow-up messages with their clinician up to two weeks after initial consultation. Amazon Clinic does not yet accept insurance.

