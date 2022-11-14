Wolf Pack loses 41-3 to Boise State in snowstorm

Losing streak (8) now longest since 1964
Losing streak (8) now longest since 1964
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Notes from Nevada Athletics:

Nevada (2-8, 0-6 MW) fell, 41-3, Saturday night against Boise State.

• Nevada will close its home schedule with Senior Night, next Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State

• Nevada kicker Brandon Talton became the Mountain West’s career leader in field goals, making the 65th of his career on a 26-yarder on the final play of the first half ... Talton passed former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle.

• Talton returned to action for the first time since Sept. 17′s game at Iowa ... he missed five games due to a collarbone injury.

• Drue Watts led the Wolf Pack with eight tackles (three solo) ... but Watts’ streak of eight-straight games with a tackle-for-loss was snapped.

• Nevada made its 18th takeaway of the season, as Chris Smalley recovered a fumble on an errant Boise State snap in the fourth quarter.

• Nevada’s defense was held without a sack for the first time this season.

• Tight end Carlton Brown III made a 37-yard catch in the first quarter, the longest catch of his career.

