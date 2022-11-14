Nevada, 39 other states, settle with Google over location tracking practices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is one of 40 states who are settling with Google over its location tracking practices.

The settlement made with the tech giant was for $391.5 million. Nevada will receive $6 million from that settlement, according to State Attorney General Aaron Ford.

The suit stems from a 2018 article in the Associated Press that showed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.” State AGs determined Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices.

“Consumers must be able to make informed decisions about which businesses to use and must be able to trust that those businesses are representing themselves honestly to the public,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “This historic settlement shows that businesses that hide information from the public will be held accountable. I, and my colleagues around the country, will not overlook misrepresentations like this.”

According to Ford, Google uses location data to build detailed user profiles to target ads on behalf of its advertising consumers.

Ford and the other participating Attorney Generals further state that Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the location history setting. As part of the settlement, Google must be more transparent about its practices in the following ways:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

In addition, the settlement limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of information and will require its accounts to be more user-friendly.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.