Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.

Monetary donations also go a long way to help children in the care of Washoe County Human Services and State of Nevada Division of Child and Family Services partners. The money gets added to a Reno Rodeo Foundation gift card for the child or social services agent to buy items for each child’s specific needs.

President Debby Herman and Executive Director Clara Androila from the Reno Rodeo Foundation stopped by Morning Break to let everyone know of the need right here in Northern Nevada. One-hundred percent of the donation will serve infants, children and teens in foster care across 14 Northern Nevada counties.

To donate money:

There will also be “A Buckin’ Good Raffle: Benefiting the Denim Drive Kids.” Purchase a raffle ticket online for a chance to ‘win a night for 10’ at the 2023 Reno Rodeo on Saturday, June 17 & 10 tickets to the 2023 Reno Rodeo Concert on Wednesday, June 14. Drawing Closes on Thursday, Dec. 29 at midnight. The winner will be announced on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 am on KBull 98.1. Tickets are $25 each or five tickets for $100.

Since 2006, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has donated over $1.5 million to over 200,000 infants, children and teens. Contributions to the drive also benefit foster youth aging out of the system with access to new clothing for employment and educational scholarships. To learn more about the Denim Drive, click here.

KOLO 8 News Now is a proud sponsor of this years Denim Drive with the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

