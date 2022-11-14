Monday Motivations: Dr. Joanne Royer shares advice for making the most of your time this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We never seem to have enough time, but during the holidays it often seems like we have even less. Family obligations, office parties, Friendsgiving, kids’ Christmas recitals and holiday parades pull us in a million different directions. So how do prioritize what really matters to us and say no to the rest?

Dr. Joanne Royer was this week’s special guest for Monday Motivations. As a certified life coach, she shared advice on making the most of the 24 hours a day we all get without getting burned out on the Christmas spirit.

To learn more about Dr. Royer, click here.

