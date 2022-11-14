Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.

Looking for a fast start, Nevada got a spark off the bench from junior guard Gabby Giuffre in the first quarter. The transfer from San Diego knocked down three 3-pointers that allowed the Pack to take a 17-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. She matched her career-high with 11 points.

Pacific, however, used an 11-0 scoring run to snatch the lead with five minutes left in the first half.

The Tigers knocked down a 3-pointer to push out in front by nine points, but junior Gabby Rones knocked down a basket from beyond the arc and Ormiston finished a layup in the closing seconds to cut the halftime deficit to four.

The Pack opened the third quarter by collecting a pair of baskets that gave them a one-point lead, with a 3-pointer from sophomore Audrey Roden extending the Nevada lead to seven points.

Pacific knocked down a three to tie the game, but Ormiston responded with a free throw and a layup to give the Pack the advantage back heading into the fourth quarter. The Tigers scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter and held their lead in the final seconds. Davis came up with a quick layup following an offensive rebound to cut the deficit 70-69 with 28 seconds left, but Pacific knocked down its final six free throws to close the game. Nevada returns to the Lawlor Events Center on Sunday, Nov. 20 against Stanislaus State at 1 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Nevada accumulated a season-high 18 steals on Sunday, the fourth game in a row with double-digit steals dating back to last year.

Junior guard Victoria Davis scored a season-high 11 points while coming up with a career-high six steals. Davis is the first player to record at least five steals in a game since Kylie Jimenez (6 vs. Bowling Green, March 20, 2022).

Graduate student forward Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points, her 10th career double-digit performance.

Junior forward Lexie Givens dished out a career-high seven assists. The Pack finished with 18 assists as a team.

Pacific picked up its 15th win over Nevada in the NCAA era.

