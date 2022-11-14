Largest ever wetland restoration wraps up in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A multi-year project to restore wetlands in the Truckee area has been completed.

The project, which began three years ago, has now restored hundreds of acres of wetland habitats and constructed a new trail to access the lake’s shoreline.

“As the largest wetland restoration project in the Lake Tahoe Basin, this is a remarkable accomplishment,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Restoring this wetland will help keep Tahoe waters clean, provide great habitat for fish and wildlife, and be one more beautiful place we can all visit.”

The project’s key features include:

New stream channels in the center of the Marsh will divert some of the Upper Truckee River’s water when river levels are high. The channels spread water across more than 200 acres of wetland that had been left dry when developers straightened the river decades ago.

12 acres of new wetlands replace an area that developers dredged and filled in the 1950s and 60s for a never-completed condominium complex. During high flows, the river will spread out over 70,000 new wetland plants. These new wetlands will provide critical wildlife habitat and filter pollutants before entering Lake Tahoe.

A new trail to Lake Tahoe that skirts around the 12 acres of new wetlands, with a hardened, unpaved surface. The fully accessible shared-use trail runs approximately a half mile from the east end of Venice Drive to a beach at the Lake.

The project was designed to provide benefits to wildlife, provide equitable public access, and provide resilience against climate change, according to California Tahoe Conservancy.

The Conservancy says it expects to return in the future for further restoration projects.

