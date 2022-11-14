How Daylight-Saving Time can impact your mental health

Ways to boost your mood during these winter months.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:44 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last Sunday, we set our clocks back, and losing an hour of daylight can make an impact. There are some ways to help if you are experiencing seasonal depression.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the transition into and out of daylight-saving time can lead to an increase in sleep disruption, mood disorders, and even suicide.

A few symptoms of the seasonal affective disorder include sadness, reduced energy, and trouble sleeping or oversleeping. The Mayo Clinic shared that having less daylight may trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to these symptoms.

To help cope, spend more time in the sunlight, like a morning walk. If you don’t have the time for a walk, light therapy can be an option. They mimic natural light which will cause a chemical change in your brain to boost your mood. Exercise is also recommended to naturally improve how you feel.

Establishing a winter routine is also encouraged, doing so can give you something to look forward to.

For additional resources to help with the winter blues, click here.

