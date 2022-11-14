Girls on the Run Sierras hosts 15th annual 5K Run

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday morning, about 450 girls from 27 schools across Washoe County participated in the 15th annual Girls on the Run 5K at UNR’s Peccole Baseball Park. The nonprofit, is all about building up young girls.

“Girls on the Run is about social emotional learning, character building, and we sprinkle in physical activity. Today is not timed the girls are just going to do their best, their personal best, and we are just celebrating them today because they are rad amazing little ladies that are going to be the future of our community,” said Joy Heuer, Executive Director of GOTR Sierras.

GOTR Sierras is a 10 week program, where girls learn to build up their confidence and stamina, a journey that culminates in a celebratory 5K.

To learn more about Girls on the Run Sierras, click here.

