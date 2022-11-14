Driver found competent enough to stand trial

Troy Driver Mugshot
Troy Driver Mugshot(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now.

The findings were made Monday in District Court.

Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager.

He faces six charges in addition to first-degree murder, including sexual assault, robbery and destroying evidence.

