DCSO responds to stabbing on Mica Drive

The stabbing happened just around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing early Monday morning.

They say the call came in around 1:00 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of Mica Drive.

A suspect is currently in custody, and DCSO says there is not currently a threat to the public.

DCSO has placed the incident under investigation and will provide more information soon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

