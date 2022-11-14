DCSO responds to stabbing on Mica Drive
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing early Monday morning.
They say the call came in around 1:00 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of Mica Drive.
A suspect is currently in custody, and DCSO says there is not currently a threat to the public.
DCSO has placed the incident under investigation and will provide more information soon.
