Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says.

NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.

Their investigation found the left rear tire of the Volvo struck the right front of the GMC, causing the Volvo to rotate clockwise, depart the eastbound lane, and continue through the unprotected median.

The Volvo then entered the path of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata traveling east. The front of the Hyundai hit the right side of the Volvo.

Adams, a Reno resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but no further information about his condition was provided.

Parillo was not injured, and next of kin has been notified.

