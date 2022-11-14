Crash in Churchill County kills 1

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Churchill County that killed one person.

They say just after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 23, a Crane Well Driller driven by Jesus Agustin Mariezcurrena was traveling east on US50, approaching a 2005 Volvo S60 driven by Jessica Gomez when it suffered a left front tire failure.

Mariezcurrena could not maintain control of the driller and it entered the path of the Volvo. Mariezcurrena was not injured, but Gomez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

