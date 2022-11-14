Crash in Churchill County kills 1

The fatal crash in Churchill County
The fatal crash in Churchill County(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:47 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Churchill County that killed one person.

They say just after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 23, a Crane Well Driller driven by Jesus Agustin Mariezcurrena was traveling east on US50, approaching a 2005 Volvo S60 driven by Jessica Gomez when it suffered a left front tire failure.

Mariezcurrena could not maintain control of the driller and it entered the path of the Volvo. Mariezcurrena was not injured, but Gomez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead
Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out.
Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out
Nevada Democratic Party logo.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

Latest News

The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
The project was the largest ever wetland restoration project for Lake Tahoe
Largest ever wetland restoration wraps up in Lake Tahoe
Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
Dr. Joanne Royer
Monday Motivations: Dr. Joanne Royer shares advice for making the most of your time this holiday season