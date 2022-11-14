BLM seeks public comment on Nye County solar project

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a solar energy project in Nye County.

The Copper Rays Solar Project would generate up to 700 megawatts of power on over 5,100 acres of public land southeast of the town of Pahrump.

Two public comment meetings will take place on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Public comments are critical as we continue to evaluate the proposed project,” said Nicholas Pay, BLM’s Pahrump Field Office Manager. “The type of comments that would be most helpful during the scoping period include potential local concerns and issues related to the Proposed Action, identification of potential alternatives and issues to be analyzed, possible measures to minimize or avoid adverse environmental impacts, information about historic and cultural resources within the area that may potentially be affected, and any other information relevant to the Proposed Action.”

The project would take place over six years and multiple phases.

Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Pahrump Field Office, Attn: Copper Rays Solar Project, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130, or emailed to BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov.

Comments will be made public.

