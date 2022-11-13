Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week.

In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson eluded law enforcement for three years. He had arrest warrants for drug charges and misdemeanor warrants from three Nevada counties. The combined bail on these warrants was more than $1 million.

Anderson drove to an auto parts store on Thursday with Desjardins as a passenger and both were arrested when they left the store, the sheriff’s office said

Authorities searched their vehicle and found one rifle and one handgun, each without serial numbers, plus another rifle with a sound suppressor that was not licensed. They also found 467 rounds of ammunition, 15.4 ounces of methamphetamine, almost an ounce of hallucinogenic mushrooms, more than an ounce of fentanyl pills, a small amount of heroin, 1.7 pounds of marijuana and cash.

They also had several stolen Nevada and California driver’s licenses and bank cards. Anderson had three fake identifications and Social Security cards to match, the sheriff’s office said.

The two had visited the home of Fields earlier in the day. The special weapons and tactics team served a search warrant at the home and took him into custody without incident. There authorities recovered two handguns, including a ghost gun, and about an ounce of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the recovered drugs had a street price of about $27,400.

Seized guns. (Carson city Sheriff's Office)

Drugs seized in Carson City. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Seized Carson City gun. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

