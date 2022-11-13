Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard.

It was dark as the northbound vehicle hit the man and left the scene without stopping or helping him, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police think the vehicle involved a pickup truck or sports utility vehicle, believed to be a dark metallic gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2141 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

