Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department said.

Two men got into the back seat and one fired a gun and demanded they drive to another location. Then the victims got out of the vehicle and the suspects took off with the victim’s cash and vehicle, police said.

Police describe the suspects as white, one bald and one with brown hair, and they wore dark clothes. The stolen vehicle is a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Seattle Seahawks and Oregon Ducks stickers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2141, or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.