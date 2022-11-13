Police ask for help locating missing autistic boy

14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the area of Quill Dr and Souverain Ln
14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the area of Quill Dr and Souverain Ln(RPD)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy.

14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the area of Quill Dr and Souverain Ln at approximately 7:45 PM.

Trent is described as a white male, 5′6″, 140 lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.

Trent was not dressed for the weather, wearing blue and purple astronaut pajamas.

Police say he did not have any shoes, jacket or hat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2226 or 334-COPS.

