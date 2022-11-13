Medical examiner investigting after inmate found dead at Washoe jail

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County medical examiner is trying to figure out how an inmate died in his cell inside the Washoe County jail.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says 58 year old Lorin Gross was found dead in his cell on Saturday.

Gross had been booked into the jail Friday, and after being seen talking to deputies just after 8 a.m. was found dead in his cell just after 11 a.m.

Detectives say their initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or any criminal activity.

