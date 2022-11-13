Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt, democrats keep control of U.S. Senate

Catherine Cortez Masto
Catherine Cortez Masto(FOX5)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection after defeating Adam Laxalt in an extremely close U.S. Senate race.

The win will result in continued Democratic control of the upper chamber of congress.

Democrats are now set to hold at least 50 seats in the Senate next term, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote,

Democrats will be in charge of the chamber regardless of the outcome of the final Senate race in 2022, a contest in Georgia that will be decided by a Dec. 6 runoff election.

Cortez Masto became the first-ever Latina to win a Senate seat in 2016 with strong support from former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

