Blackshear’s 20 leads Wolf Pack over Grand Canyon 59-46

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday.

Blackshear also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Jarod Lucas scored nine points, going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Baker shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Antelopes (2-1) were led in scoring by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who finished with 16 points. Chance McMillian added 13 points for Grand Canyon. Yvan Ouedraogo also recorded six points.

Nevada got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Blackshear, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 24-24. Blackshear led the way with a team-high nine second-half points for Nevada.

