Blackshear’s 20 leads Wolf Pack over Grand Canyon 59-46

(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday.

Blackshear also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Jarod Lucas scored nine points, going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Baker shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Antelopes (2-1) were led in scoring by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who finished with 16 points. Chance McMillian added 13 points for Grand Canyon. Yvan Ouedraogo also recorded six points.

Nevada got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Blackshear, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 24-24. Blackshear led the way with a team-high nine second-half points for Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

