Authorities allegedly find almost 13 lbs of marijuana at home of probationer

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities searched the home of a man on probation and found almost 13 pounds of marijuana and a gun, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Josef Akeem Thompson, 25, was booked last month on probation charges, drug charges and gun charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit and Nevada Division of Parole and Probation searched Thompson’s home and also found more than 5 ounces of cocaine, 7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms almost 2 ounces oof suspect fentanyl and the stolen handgun the sheriff’s office said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

