Snow-coated mountains and blue skies drew hundreds to Boreal Mountain CA for early opening day

Soda Springs, CA. (KOLO) - The anticipation of skiers to hit the slopes was matched Friday by two area resorts that couldn’t wait to start the season.

“Mother nature delivered; old man winter is back,” said Tucker Norred, marketing manager at Boreal Mountain California.

Mt. Rose and Boreal welcomed hundreds after snowfall and snow guns advanced opening day.

“We did open for Halloween last year because there was a crazy storm that came through during that period, had to shut down and open back up but this time we are open and ready to go,” he said.

At Boreal, the lift fired into action at 9:00 a.m., and lines of snow sports enthusiasts embarked up the mountain that for some felt like home.

“I’m here once every week or once every other week,” said James Grasty, snowboarder. “I just can’t wait to see what tricks I learn this year and how I can progress. I feel like it’s going to be a good season. "

“It was only two days ago that we were buried in snow and freeways were shut and so here we are, lucky us,” said Kaethe Sullivan who was at the opening with her family.

About 20 percent of the resort is currently open, but marketing manager Norred said the top of the mountain could open next weekend.

“Some cold temps will allow us to continue to blow some more snow and I did hear a hint of an atmospheric river coming through on that thanksgiving weekend so, all these holidays are turning into being big snow events for us,” he said.

This time opening day landed on Veterans Day, meaning lift tickets were 25 dollars, $5 of which went back to charity.

While skiing is the main attraction, others go to enjoy the breathtaking views.

This Saturday Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar will also open.

“It’s amazing to be able to open six days early at Northstar and Heavenly and almost three weeks early at Kirkwood,” said Tom Fortune, Vice President of Heavenly Ski Resort, during an interview with KCRA.

Visitors without a pass should plan on purchasing tickets early as same-day ticket sales will be limited at each resort throughout the season.

