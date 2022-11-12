Sisolak concedes Nevada Governor Race

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has conceded the race for Nevada’s top job.

In statement released just before 5:30 Friday night the governor said in a press release, ”It appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning.”

Gov. Sisolak, a Democrat, said this was not the outcome he had hoped for, but believed in the election system. The governor pointed to his work in Nevada during the pandemic where he shut down businesses throughout the state.

“I also am proud that we made the tough decisions during COVID that helped save an estimated 30,000 Nevada lives even if those decisions sometimes had tough political ramifications.”

Sisolak asked Nevadans to work together, and continue to take the state forward.

“I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.”

