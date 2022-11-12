Patients of OGBYN arrested in sex sting speak out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samuel Chacon’s picture appeared alongside 26 other men as part of a prostitution sting. He was arrested for soliciting a prostitue, a misdemeanor. Several law enforecment agencies, including the FBI conducted a two-day crackdown on sex crimes.

While you might not recognize him, his patients did. He’s a local OBGYN in Northern Nevada at Women’s Health Center of Reno.

His arrest for alleged solicitation for prostitution may come as a surprise to the community, but some former patients have filed complaints against him, unrelated to the arrest, for several years.

“I cannot understand how he has continued to do what he’s doing for another 21 years,” said Tiffany Hoffman, a former patient of Chacon.

21 years ago, Tiffany Hoffman was about to give birth and her attending physician was Samuel Chacon.

“He is very coercive,” Hoffman said. “He was trying to force me into surgery, he was pushing really hard for a cesarian.”

She refused the C-section and had her baby by natural means. Only, she says, to find out six weeks later after visiting a different OBGYN that gauze was left inside of her during birth.

“At that visit, she found that and was shocked,” Hoffman said.

But Hoffman says it was Chacon’s suturing of a tear after birth that caused more long-term effects.

“Not knowing until years later that that suturing that he had done was really subpar. I still have issues to this day,” Hoffman said. “I feel like he butchered me.”

Hoffman says it’s taken more than two decades to emotionally heal, but the physical impact still remains.

Hoffman isn’t alone in her complaints, other women have also come forward.

“Someone has to say something,” she said.

Elyana Pereos is also a former patient of Doctor Chacon.

“I went to Doctor Chacon for an annual and Pap smear and a little bladder leakage I was having jumping up and down at my son’s football games,” Pereos said.

Pereos says after a few tests, Chacon told her she needed surgery.

“I was kind of in shock a little like, ‘Oh, I need a surgery?’,” Pereos said.

In fact, Chacon told her she needed three surgeries, a bladder sling, a partial hyserectomy and an anterior and posterior repair.

“You trust doctors and I can’t see inside myself,” Pereos said.

Pereos went through with the procedures.

“I went in for an outpatient surgery and I woke up and the rest of my life was changed,” Pereos said. “It was just nonstop excruciating pain to where that was the only thing on my mind. I couldn’t focus, I couldn’t do anything.”

Pereos decided to file a complaint with the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners. The board replied to her saying they have “opened a case into the matter”.

When we reached out to the executive director, he said the board is aware of the recent arrest of Doctor Chacon and that “the matter is being investigated consistent with normal board investsigative procedures”.

He would not comment on the status of Pereos’ complaint or whether any other complaints have been filed against Doctor Chacon.

While Pereos has filed a complaint with the medical board, five women have gone a step further and filed malpractice lawsuits against Chacon.

“I individually have five cases filed right now and two more are under review with our medical expert,” said Julie Throop, the plaintiff’s lawyer.

Throop says almost all the cases filed in Washoe County’s Second Judicial Court follow the same fact pattern alleging that Samuel Chacon “negligently performed unneccessary procedures” which caused “permanent harm”.

“Doctor Chacon is performing unnecessary surgeries on women,” said Throop.

“I don’t know how many more are out there but currently the court is treating them on an individual basis,” she said.

Of the five active cases, three are pending, one was dismissed and in another, a motion to dismiss is pending.

At this juncture, the courts and the medical board have not weighed in on these allegations and Doctor Chacon has not been found to have commited wrongdoing.

The State Board of Medical Examiners told us Doctor Chacon has an active medical license and is in good standing.

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center told us the doctor does not currently have privileges at their facility but would not disclose any reason for that. As of one day after his arrest, Renown Regional Medical Center said Chacon did have privileges.

Hoffman and Pereos say they don’t believe Samuel Chacon should be practicing anywhere.

“If you’re hurting more women than you’re helping, he shouldn’t be allowed to touch anybody,” Pereos said.

Two women spoke to us on camera describing traumatic experiences they said they had with Samuel Chacon. Over the past few weeks, we talked to 16 and many of these women felt uncomfortable sharing their stories on camera.

We reached out to Samuel Chacon and his legal team for comment. One of his attorneys responded with the following statement.

“Dr. Chacon cares deeply about all of his patients and holds himself and those he works with to the highest standard of medical care. He cannot comment on any ongoing legal matters because as a doctor he has an obligation to protect patient privacy rights. Dr. Chacon denies any wrongdoing regarding the recent charges against him, and he will vigorously and aggressively defend himself to establish his innocence. It is a shame that these issues are being litigated in the media prior to the completion of the legal process.”

