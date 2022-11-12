Hot tubs destroyed in fire

The Reno Fire Dept. responds to a fire at a business on Smithridge Drive on Nov. 11, 2022.
The Reno Fire Dept. responds to a fire at a business on Smithridge Drive on Nov. 11, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine if the cause of the fire was suspicious.

