Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine if the cause of the fire was suspicious.

