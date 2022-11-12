City of Reno hosts Veterans Day parade

City of Reno Veterans Day parade
By Crystal Garcia
Nov. 11, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno hosted its annual Veterans Day parade to honor all who served.

“A lot of my brothers died along side me in the same foxhole and ma’am i’m still fighting that war,” said Vietnam War veteran, Joe Lopez, speaking to KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia, at the parade on Friday morning.

“I’m coming down [to the parade] to honor all my vets and I like to see the young people that are coming up the ROTC and I like to see the officials; and just meeting all these vets, just shaking hands with them and talking with them about some of their experiences and all we know what we went through,“ said Lopez.

This year’s parade theme was “Honor,” to reflect on and recognize the sacrifices made by those who have served our country. People lined up along Virginia Street in Downtown Reno to pay tribute to our community’s veterans.

