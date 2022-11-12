Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for community donations to help it...
The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for community donations to help it continue paying for services amid rapid inflation.(Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows)
By Noah Bond
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going.

It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada.

Inflation is driving up costs on essentials like gas for buses, ingredients for meals, supplies for activities, and wages for employees.

That’s why it’s asking you to take part in its “It Just Takes One” giving campaign.

“The rising cost of food is greatly impacting us, but it’s of the utmost importance to make sure we feed every member who comes in here. We provide meals and snacks for every single member. We serve over 600,000 meals a year so despite all our rising costs it’s not going to impact their services to the kids,” said Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Vice President of Marketing, Colie Glenn.

The campaign runs through Dec 1, 2022.

Click here to donate.

You can also mail your donation directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
Brian Fenn
Reno man arrested on child porn charges
Snow
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
Fatal crash graphic.
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in September
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

Latest News

Fred Boyce Painting
The final Fred Boyce Art Exhibit this weekend
Marked Studios is hosting the event, but several artists are donating their time for tattooing.
Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans
Winter coats can affect a child's safety while in a car seat. (Source: WALB)
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
Various clergy leaders from across northern Nevada gather to pose for a Nevada Interfaith...
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service