Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going.

It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada.

Inflation is driving up costs on essentials like gas for buses, ingredients for meals, supplies for activities, and wages for employees.

That’s why it’s asking you to take part in its “It Just Takes One” giving campaign.

“The rising cost of food is greatly impacting us, but it’s of the utmost importance to make sure we feed every member who comes in here. We provide meals and snacks for every single member. We serve over 600,000 meals a year so despite all our rising costs it’s not going to impact their services to the kids,” said Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Vice President of Marketing, Colie Glenn.

The campaign runs through Dec 1, 2022.

You can also mail your donation directly to the main Clubhouse at 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV 89512.

