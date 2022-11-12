Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:33 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the third time in five seasons the Bishop Manogue Miners are large-class champions.
The green and gold held off Spanish Springs 34-28 Friday night to win the crown.
On the other side of the 5A State Playoff bracket, Bishop Gorman eliminated Liberty 56-14.
The Miners will face the Gaels November 19 at 1:30 p.m.
For brackets, scores, and other information on fall sports, click here.
