16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.

Trinity, whose last name was not provided, walked away from a residence in the area of Kentucky Ravine Road Thursday night. She was found about a half-mile from that area in a heavily wooded drainage area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says there is nothing suspicious about her death and that the cause of her death is unknown.

An autopsy is pending.

