16-year-old missing in Nevada County found dead

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Nevada County has been found dead.

Trinity, whose last name was not provided, walked away from a residence in the area of Kentucky Ravine Road Thursday night. She was found about a half-mile from that area in a heavily wooded drainage area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says there is nothing suspicious about her death and that the cause of her death is unknown.

An autopsy is pending.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

