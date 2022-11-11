Work on SR 431-28 complete, more area road work planned for 2022

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has completed work on State Route 431, and now shifts its attention to other road projects in the area.

It is the second season of a multi-year project to enhance the existing roadway and utility system along sections of State Routes 431 and 28 to help preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe, the department said in a press release.

These improvements have already been made:

Removed and repaved approximately four inches of aging roadway asphalt on six miles of Mt. Rose highway near the summit

Roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail replaced with new enhanced, decorative barrier along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to the SR 28 intersection

New detention basins and drainage improvements installed on SR-28 at Marlette Creek to enhance stormwater quality before it enters the lake

Completed installation of underground conduit line on SR 28 in Crystal Bay. The new ITS conduit will connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps. This also provides opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, and is part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout Nevada

Reinforced an aging timber wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point, using concrete that was shaped and stained to look like natural surrounding rock

NDOT says drivers should expect more road work from May to October of 2023 with single lane closures and delays of up to 30 minutes anticipated.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling over Mt. Rose Summit during the work.

The work in question will be the following:

ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.

Repaving six miles of SR 28 – four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview

Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.