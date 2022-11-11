Washoe County judge among three finalists for Nevada Supreme Court seat

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is one of three finalists for a Nevada Supreme Court seat.

Justice Abbi Silver announced in September she was retiring.

Six applied to fill the seat and the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection picked Freeman. 65, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones, 41, and Las Vegas lawyer Patricia Lee, 47, as the three finalists forwarded to Gov. Steve Sisolak for selection, the commission said Thursday.

Freeman spent 28 years in private practice after graduating from Southwestern University School of Law in Loos Angeles and joined with the late David Houston in 1986 to open the Houston and Freeman law practice. Freeman opened a solo practice in 1994. He specialized in criminal cases, including murder and major drug trafficking cases.

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed him to the Washoe District Court Department 9 seat in 2010 and Freeman won reelection after that.

Sandoval appointed Jones to Department 10 in Clark County in April 2017. Jones is the first black woman to serve as a state court judge in Nevada. She has handled both civil and criminal cases. She grew up in Hawthorne, Nev., and got her law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law in Las Vegas in 2006. Jones worked as both a public defender and a prosecutor.

Lee is a partner in the Hutchinson & Steffen law firm practicing primarily in business and commercial litigation, according to her biography on the firm’s website. She is from Lompoc, Cali., near Santa Barbara and while earning dual degrees at USC she served as a student senator and president of the Black Students’ Union. She joined Hutchison & Steffen immediately after graduating from George Washington University Law School.

